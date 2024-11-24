Jonas Vingegaard on why he decided to skip the road worlds

Despite being beaten by Tadej Pogačar at the 2024 Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard said he is still very content with his second place. Given his brutal crash at the Tour du Pays Basque in April, which put his spot in the Tour de France in doubt, he managed to get fit enough to not only race the biggest event in cycling but take a stage and podium spot.

A long year

In an interview with Danish TV 2, Vingegaard explained that the gruelling preparations for the Tour, coupled with the strain of competing in it, left him both physically and mentally exhausted. “I was so tired after the Tour, it’s clear I was after everything that happened in the three months leading up to it,” he said. That was why he decided to skip the 2024 UCI road worlds – despite it being a tough course with some punchy climbs that would suit him.

Pogi’s big season

It was there that Pogačar took an impressive win – attacking the field to bridge to the break and ultimately soloing for 50 km. With the victory, he won cycling’s triple crown, the first male rider to do so since Stephen Roche, and only the third along with Eddy Merckx. It was the culmination of possibly the greatest season by any cyclist in history.

On 2025

Looking ahead to next year, Vingegaard is optimistic about his form. He said that after such a tough season, it was natural to experience a period of fatigue. “The preparation for the Tour took a lot out of me, both physically and mentally. That’s why I had a down period after the Tour, which I tried to push aside. It caught up with me after the Tour du Pologne,” he said. In August, Vingegaard won the Tour du Pologne, beating UAE rider Diego Ulissi by 13 seconds.

Giro d’Italia?

There is still plenty of speculation about whether Danish cycling star Jonas Vingegaard will take on the Giro d’Italia in 2025. The idea has been talked about in cycling media for some time, but recently, Spanish publication AS reignited the buzz, suggesting that Vingegaard’s participation is nearly confirmed. It worked for Pogačar, but not everyone is convinced it’s a great idea, including former Tour winner and compatriot, Bjarne Riis.

“Yes, we have all seen that Tadej Pogačar can ride the Giro d’Italia and then compete in the Tour shortly after. Jonas is also capable of that. But if he wants to go to the Tour, I don’t think I would do the Giro first,” Riis told BT.

His Visma – Lease a Bike team has said it is not clear what his programme for next year is.

Team spokesperson Thijs Roelen said they’re far from finalizing the 2025 race plans. “We’re right in the middle of working out the team’s goals for next year.”