Jonas Vingegaard outsprints Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France

The Tour de France on Wednesday was Week 2’s appetizer for the weekend in the Pyrenees. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard did battle on short, sharp climbs in the Massif Central. Vingegaard beat the yellow jersey in a two-up sprint and pulled back a single second on Pogačar. Derek Gee placed 12th on the day, but he tumbled out of the top 10.

The Course

There were six categorized climbs across the 211 km running south through the Massif Central from Évaux-les-Bains, but only the last four packed into the final 45 km were of consequence. Two short, steep Cat. 2 ascents sandwiched a Cat. 1. The last climb was a Cat. 3 and crested 3 km from the finish. The road rose to the line.

A complicated stage through the Massif Central is what awaits the #TDF2024 riders today. pic.twitter.com/JFfvg36fNR — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) July 10, 2024

It took a while for the day’s breakaway to form, and it grew over the first two climbs. With 85 km to go there were 10 riders 2:00 ahead of the UAE-Emirates-led peloton.

Cat. 2 Col de Néronne (3.9 km at 8.7 percent): The breakaway hit the first of the quartet with 1:00. There was more than UAE-Emirates at the front of the peloton. Wout van Aert crashed in the turn heading into the Néronne. The fugitive group fragmented, Ben Healy and Oier Lazcano at the pointy end of the race. The peloton didn’t make any inroads into the gap, but did sop up a few escapees.

Cat. 1 Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol (5.3 km at 7.9 percent): Richard Carapaz found teammate and breakmate Healy and Lazcano soon after the Cat. 1 began. Pogačar’s squad kept chipping away at their lead. Adam Yates took up the pacemaking and caught the break. Fifth place Juan Ayuso and 12th place Egan Bernal were dropped. Gee faded too and rode with 10th place Jorgenson. Ten riders were left going into the final kilometre.

Pogačar attacked and Vingegaard and Roglič struggled to reach him. Evenepoel was distanced. Roglič couldn’t continue with Vingegaard, but there was a long descent onto the slopes of Col de Pertus and Roglič came back to the Dane.

Far behind, Romain Bardet was high-fiving fans on his local climb.

Evenepoel had Carlos Rodriguez, Yates, Giulio Ciccone and João Almeida descend with him. This gang latched on to Roglič and Vingegaard.

Cat. 2 Col de Pertus (4.5 km at 8.2 percent): The yellow jersey hit the slopes of the penultimate climb with a 35-second gap. Bonus seconds were available on the peak. Once more Roglič and Vingegaard lit out on their own.

Vingegaard dropped Roglič and chipped away at Pogačar’s lead. Evenepoel found Roglič again.

The Dane reached the Slovenian before the crest but Pogačar took more bonus seconds. Evenepoel and Roglič were 49 seconds in arrears.



Cat. 3 Col de Font de Cère (3.4 km at 5.5 percent): It was the kind of climb that favoured neither the Slovenian nor the Dane’s attacking style. They rode 38 seconds ahead of Evenepoel and Roglič.

All that remained was the short but tricky drop and the final rise to the line. Roglič crashed but still finished fourth.

The yellow jersey attacked from the back but the Dane just held him off. Vingegaard was teary after his victory.

Thursday’s parcours might tempt a elicit a huge breakaway.

2024 Tour de France Stage 11

1) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) 4:58:00

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +0:25

12) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +3:38

2024 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 45:00:34

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +1:06

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:14