Jonas Vingegaard’s coach gives update on recovery

Tim Heemskerk, Jonas Vingegaard’s coach, gave a positive update on the Danish rider and his recovery from his brutal crash in Spain in April.

“We’re dealing with a two-time Tour de France champion,” Heemskerk said in an interview with Cycling Weekly. “We know these guys are mentally really tough but also can recover really fast. At the time of crashing these guys are already really fit, they’re not the average athlete.”

The Tour de France is 44 days away

Following the crash that involved several riders, including Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, the Dane remained hospitalized in Spain. Among the injured, Vingegaard suffered the most severe injuries, diagnosed with fractures to his ribs and collarbone, along with lung damage. He was discharged from the hospital on April 16, twelve days after the incident.

While Vingegaard has emerged victorious in the last two Tours de France, his involvement in the 2024 event still remains uncertain. Nevertheless, his return to cycling is a highly encouraging development.

He elaborated that the updates he is receiving from his athlete indicate remarkable progress on his part. They maintain daily communication, and Heemskerk believes that Vingegaard is close to being able to resume regular training in the near future.

Positive trend, but not every day is perfect

“You have to remember with this that it’s not always going to be a straight line. Maybe some days things will not go in the direction we want. But so far, it looks like every day is going towards improvement,” He added. “But you cannot predict tomorrow or the day after, maybe then there is pain or something going on, but at the moment it looks like every day we can add a little bit and every day we’re getting closer to getting back on track.”

At present, the coach maintains a positive outlook as he witnesses incremental advancements in the rider’s skills with each passing day. Moreover, the feedback received from the physiotherapist in Denmark consistently confirms that they are progressing in the right direction.

Have to be optimistic

Vingegaard’s directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman said that the team is still optimistic about riding the Tour.

“It’s going to be difficult, but it’s certainly not impossible,” Zeeman said. “He is busy with his rehabilitation every day under the guidance of our medical staff and physiotherapists. We are certainly keeping open the possibility that he will make it to the Tour start. Jonas is extremely talented and we know that he also rehabilitates extremely quickly.”

His coach also said that hopefully Vingegaard will be able to join his teammates for higher volume training soon.

“We have a team going now to Sierra Nevada preparing and then that team will also go to the Criterium du Dauphine and then to Tignes,” he added.

Tignes is a resort in the French Alps, and the site of the Visma – Lease a Bike’s pre-Tour de France training camp.