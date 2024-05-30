Jonas Vingegaard’s coach: ‘He’s picking up speed for the first time’

Jonas Vingegaard’s fitness continues to improve, according to his coach,Tim Heemskerk. The Visma – Lease a Bike is riding in France as the next step in his rehabilitation after the severe crash almost two months ago at the Tour of the Basque Country. After the crash on April 4, Vingegaard spent 12 days in the hospital in Vitoria Gasteiz, Spain, with several broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a punctured lung.

In an interview with Danish media outlet, B.T., Heemskerk said the two-time Tour de France progressed to the point where he can tackle the tough mountains of Tignes and engage in high-altitude training.

“He has been away with his family in Mallorca, but now he begins high-altitude training,” the Dutch trainer said. It’s a new step for him, and now it’s starting to look like normal training.He arrived at the high altitudes yesterday , and initially, there won’t be much training. He just needs to acclimatize to the heights.”

Heemskerk added how surprised at how much Jonas Vingegaard has improved since the crash. He still cannot say whether the Dane will be ready for the Tour de France.

However, he hopes that Jonas Vingegaard can get into shape for Visma’s high-altitude training camp in June, where the team’s Tour riders will gather in Tignes for their final preparation before the Tour starts on June 29.

“We are trying to improve his fitness on the bike, but also strengthen his shoulder through exercises and get him closer to his optimal weight,” Heemskerk added. “My hope is that he can train with the rest of the team when they come to Tignes after Dauphiné for the training camp ahead of the Tour and become a full-fledged member of the team. No decision has been made yet. Right now, the most important thing is today and tomorrow.”

Look who’s riding in the French Alps! 🏔️ Good luck Jonas, step by step 💪 pic.twitter.com/xw6YkpfBrk — Team Visma | Lease a Bike (@vismaleaseabike) May 30, 2024

After resuming riding in Denmark, he first went to Mallorca with his family to test his strength in a hilly terrain before heading to Tignes.

“He has prepared himself in the best possible way by climbing a bit and training descents in Mallorca, where he really picked up speed again for the first time. It was about being in a place with good weather, where he could enjoy time with his family around training. In Tignes, it’s more about performance with normal training, massage, etc.,” Heemskerk said. “I think it was good for him to be with his family down there, where they had some good moments, and he could recharge his batteries. It was good for him to get a break with good weather and to train.”

