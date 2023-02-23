Jonas Vingegaard’s season debut race abandoned due to snow

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard’s 2023 debut in the Spanish 2.1-rated O Gran Camiño was spoiled by the snow, as Thursday’s first stage was abandoned on the final climb with 16 km to go.

The Gran Camiño was where Michael Woods earned his first win of 2022 and led the race for two days before that old Spanish fox Alejandro Valverde took the overall spoils after the final time trial, Derek Gee fifth in the concluding chrono.

On Thursday, the riders were on the last climb of the day, Cat. 2 Alto de Montan, when the white stuff was just too thick for the peloton’s safety, especially since it had to run downhill to the finish line in Sarria. Vingegaard was at the front of the field discussing the situation with his fellow shiverers, and finally the riders came to a halt.

The second edition of the race will continue on Friday with a (hopefully) summit finish on a Cat. 2 ascent.

Israel-Premier Tech is not racing the Gran Camiño, but Canada’s Charles-Étienne Chrétien is in the mix for Human Powered Health.