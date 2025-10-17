Jonas Walton heads to France for 2026

After a strong year, Jonas Walton heads to France Pro Cycling Academy for 2026. The team has been around since 1909. It was originally named CIC U Nantes Atlantique. It was a division 1 club team until 2022, when it upgraded to Continental status. Another Canadian, Laval’s Matisse Julien, is already on CIC U Nantes Atlantique and has had some strong results in some big races in 2025.

In March, Julien spent 115 km in the breakaway at the Faun Drôme Classic. The 189 km race from Étoile-sur-Rhône to Étoile-sur-Rhône was won by UAE Emirates rider Juan Ayuso. However, the 22-year-old Canadian certainly got some TV time for his team.

Strong genes

As for Walton, he’s the son of former Olympian Brian Walton. And he continues to show his prowess against the clock. As a junior, he raced with an American license—his mother, Dana, an eight-time masters world champion, is from Maryland. Walton broke the U.S. junior hour record with a blistering 50.792 km.

In 2024, he took out a Canadian license due to his dual citizenship. He won the 2024 under-23 national champs—and just missed out on defending his crown this year. Walton had a tremendous ride at the world TT championships, briefly holding the lead before finishing an impressive sixth.

In 2025, he also won the Tour of North Georgia and took the white jersey for best young rider at the Tour of the Gila. As an under-23, he raced for the American Continental team Project Echelon Racing in 2025; previously, he was with the Canadian squad Team Ecoflo Chronos.

In a post on the team’s Instagram, the news read:

“We are pleased to announce the recruitment of a rider from across the Atlantic for the next season: Jonas Walton, coming from the American team Project Echelon Racing, who joins France Pro Cycling Academy,” the post began. “This young Canadian, a time-trial specialist, already has some impressive achievements under his belt: in 2025, he finished 2nd in the Canadian time-trial Championship under-23, 6th in the world time-trial championship under-23, and 8th in the elite Canadian road championship. But Jonas also won the Canadian time-trial under-23 championship in 2024 and ranked 4th and best young rider at the Tour of Gila—the result he is most proud of because, in his opinion, it was unexpected and improbable. He will be a major asset in the timed races.”