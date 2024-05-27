Jonathan Milan fined for drafting Visma – LAB team car

Jonathan Milan didn’t exactly have the best lead-up to the finale in Rome on the last day of the Giro d’Italia. With 9 km to go from the finish, the Italian found himself on the side of the road, waiting an exceptionally long time for a new bike.

Despite this setback, Milan remained calm. Riding through the caravan, he managed to rejoin the peloton at around 4 km from the finish. However, this incident cost him precious energy. It was an unfortunate moment for the man in ciclamino, who was in pursuit of his fourth stage win in Rome.

But it seemed like he had a bit of help from team cars, and the UCI noticed it. At one point as he weaved his way through the caravan, he drafted a bit too long on an exceptionally empathetic driver, Addy Engels of the Visma – Lease Bike team car.

After the race, the UCI was quick to ding a 202-Swiss-Franc fine for, “sheltering behind or taking advantage of the slipstream of a vehicle.” They also took 10 points off his sprint competition. However, with 352 points he had more than enough of a buffer on Kaden Groves, who had 225.

Finally, the international cycling body took 15 UCI points as well.

The UCI was also sure to fine Engels, taking 505 Swiss Francs for dragging Milan along.

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) would take the stage, fending off Milan, with Groves coming in third.

Tadej Pogačar finished safely in the bunch at 74th, taking his first Giro d’Italia win. Next up for the Team UAE-Emirates rider is the Tour de France, where he will attempt the double. The last rider to accomplish this feat was the late Marco Pantani in 1998.