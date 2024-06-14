Josh Burnett wins Mont Mégantic at Tour de Beauce

Josh Burnett (MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project) took a solo victory on the brutal final climb up Mont Mégantic on Friday. Stage 3 was the traditional Queen Stage of Tour de Beauce, 169 km from Lac-Mégantic to Mont Mégantic. Mégantic is a 5.3 km climb that averages 9.6 per cent, with some sections up to 15 per cent, is one of the most prestigious hills in Canada to win.

Coming in second was Ian Lopez de San Roman (Aevolo), with Felix Bouchard (Team N’side), slotting in third.