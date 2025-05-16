Juan Ayuso rules Giro d’Italia’s first summit finish, Roglič back into pink

Competition between the 2025 Giro d’Italia GC favourites finally found a road stage opportunity on the first summit finish. Juan Ayuso attacked late and won by a good-sized gap from a group of 20 that contained Derek Gee. It was Ayuso’s first Grand Tour victory. Fourth place Primož Roglič took over the pink jersey from Mads Pedersen; he leads Ayuso by four seconds. Gee came in 12th and is now in the top-20 of the GC.

The Course

After a climb straight from the start, a short and steep Cat. 2 arrived at the 72 km mark. The second half of the 168-km course from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo began with a very long, two-step Cat. 2. The summit finish was Tagliacozzo, a Cat. 1 more because of its 11.9-km length than its 5.6 percent average grade. The day’s bonus sprint was right at the base of Tagliacozzo in the heart of Abruzzo. It was another day for arm warmers and gilets.

The route was likely to draw a good-sized breakaway right off the bat. However, it was only after a few failed attempts on opening climb Roccaraso, where blue-jersey clad Lorenzo Fortunato bolstered his KOM classification lead, that the day’s escape septet was established. Fugitive Paul Double put himself in the KOM conversation by rolling over Cat. 2 Monte Urano first. Double was also the GC leader on the road, having started the day only +1:23 of Pedersen.

Red Bull couldn’t prevent the escape from extending its lead on the long Vado della Forcella Cat. 2. At the peak, Double’s maximum KOM points meant that he was beginning to crowd Fortunato at the top of the classification.

Pedersen himself went to the front to chip away at the gap. But it was UAE-Emirates that did the yeoman’s job of yanking the fugitives closer. The bonus seconds would be fought out by the breakaway. Pedersen took a pull and the drifted down the string and out the back. His time in pink was over. Ineos and then Bahrain-Victorious took up the pace making.

Tagliacozzo is steepest at the top. The breakaway finally submitted just before the grades increased. UAE-Emirates guided the 30-strong group into the final 2.5 km. Gee was still there.

Giulio Ciccone attacked with 1.3 km remaining. Egan Bernal shut it down. Twenty riders went under the red flag together.

Bernal opened it up with 600 metres to race. Isaac del Toro grabbed his wheel. Ayuso came charging up from behind and went clear. He would triumph by four seconds.

Saturday’s eighth stage throws an 800-metre, 8.1-percent climb at the riders 7 km from the finish line.



2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 7

1) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates)

2) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) +0:04

3) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos) s.t.

4) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) s.t.

12) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:11

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) 24:32:30

2) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +0:04

3) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) +0:09

20) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:34