Juan Ayuso signs on with Lidl-Trek for 5 seasons

Spanish stage race star Juan Ayuso has signed a five-year contract with Lidl-Trek. On the Vuelta a España’s first rest day, UAE-Emirates announced he would be leaving the squad. His contract was originally set to run until 2028, but differences in the vision of development plans and “the team’s sporting philosophy” led to a premature culmination.

Project Juan 🤘🔧 We’re excited to announce that Juan Ayuso has signed a five-year contract with Lidl-Trek! Welcome to the Team, Juan 🤝 Full story 📰 here: https://t.co/6SwUWRyOgk pic.twitter.com/D0lLYt7H6n — Lidl-Trek (@LidlTrek) September 25, 2025

Ayuso is currently the UCI’s 31st-ranked rider, which is fourth-highest on UAE-Emirates. Although his Giro d’Italia was disappointing, and he saved his mediocre-GC Vuelta with a stage win double, the Spaniard took this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico and came runner-up in the Volta a Catalunya. Last season he earned the Itzulia Basque Country’s victory txapela after securing the Tirreno-Adriatico runner-up spot.

Lidl-Trek adds the Spaniard to third-ranked Mads Pedersen and other stage race aces like 14th-ranked Giulio Ciccone and 30th-ranked Mattias Skjelmose. German Lennard Kämna is joining from Red Bull in 2026.

“I’m really excited,” Ayuso said.“Joining Lidl-Trek is the start of an important new chapter in my career, and I’m motivated to keep growing as a rider. Change always brings new energy and ambitions, so I can’t wait to get started.

“From the outside you can see the Team has built a strong identity, with a lot of unity and ambition. The long-term project they’re putting together is something quite unique and special. It feels like a place where I can take the next step in my development, surrounded by riders and staff who share the same goals. I want to keep improving in the biggest races; the Team has the ambition to become the best team in the world, so I’m really looking forward to contributing to that success.”

UAE-Emirates will also lose Rafal Majka to retirement and Alessandro Covi to Jayco-AlUla. American Kevin Vermaerke, recently 20th in the Vuelta, is a 2026 addition.