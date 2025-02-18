The opening stage of the seventh edition of the UAE Tour was the shortest of the race, with calm desert conditions making for a controlled start. A trio of breakaway riders, including two Italians and a Panamanian, attempted to shake things up, but only Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) held out until the peloton reeled him in with 11 km to go.

With 7.9 km remaining, the teams were well-organized for the sprint, UAE Team Emirates lining up on the left. However, their plans took a hit when Juan Sebastián Molano crashed dramatically just before two-time race winner Tadej Pogačar launched early at 400 m but faded, sitting up with 150 m to go. Jonathan Milan powered to victory. Jasper Philipsen initially crossed the line in second but was later relegated for obstructing Finn Fisher-Black. Pogačar still managed a top-10 finish despite easing up before the line.

Not an ideal way to start a stage race

Although Molano crossed the line, he would not start Stage 2. UAE’s medical director, Dr. Adrian Rotunno, said: “A follow-up revision revealed a badly sprained ankle, and due to the heavy swelling and discomfort, we decided it was best for him not to start. He will now travel home for further rest and monitoring.”

It was unclear exactly how he fell, but now it has been confirmed. Molano was taking a last-minute drink before the finale when he hit a cat’s eye on the road—a small reflective road marker used to improve visibility at night or in poor weather conditions.

Cat’s eyes are not as common in Canada due to harsh winters. Instead, Canadian roads primarily rely on painted markings with embedded reflective glass beads and rumble strips for visibility and lane guidance. However, since the UAE does not experience such winters, cat’s eyes are more frequently used there.

Stage 2 was a time trial, where Pogačar was the clear favourite but had to settle for third in the 12.2 km event. British wunderkind Josh Tarling (INEOS Grenadiers) took the win—a day after his Polish teammate Michał Kwiatkowski secured his first victory since 2023.

Unfortunately, at the same race, the Clásica Jaén Paraíso, comeback rey Egan Bernal, wearing his brand-new Colombian championship jersey, crashed out, suffering a broken collarbone.