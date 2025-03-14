Judge denies injunction to halt Toronto bike lane removal

A judge has denied a bid by cycling advocates to halt the removal of Toronto bike lanes, clearing the way for work to begin as early as March 20.

Cycle Toronto sought an injunction ahead of its Charter challenge, set for April 16. Executive director Michael Longfield said that although the judge ruled in the province’s favour, he also acknowledged the case has merit.

Judge Firestone wrote that the group failed to meet the “heavy burden” of proving the injunction better serves the public interest than the legislation’s stated purpose.

Bill 212, passed in November 2024, bars Ontario from removing the lanes before March 20, though the province has not confirmed a start date. The law also requires municipalities to seek provincial approval for new bike lanes that replace vehicle lanes and mandates the removal of lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue.

Charter challenger was about safety

Cycle Toronto’s December Charter challenge said the removals violate cyclists’ and pedestrians’ rights to life and security. The province contends the Charter does not guarantee access to government services.

Advocates had hoped the injunction would delay construction until after the legal challenge. However, in documents unveiled at the injunction, it seems like bike lane removals may not occur until April 2026–although the province can accelerate that, according to a Toronto Star report.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” Longfield said to The Trillium. “But we think the decision still shows that our Charter challenge itself has merits.” The judge confirmed that there is a serious issue around the idea of irreparable harm to cyclists with the bikeway removal. It just seems that we lost on the issue of balance of convenience, the presumption that because this legislation was passed by the provincial government, it in itself is valid.”

Ontario isn’t the only place dealing with wars on bike lanes. In Manhattan, President Donald Trump was calling for bike lanes to be removed. Furthermore, in British Columbia it was recently revealed that some serious transparency issues with politicians who got the popular Stanley Park lanes removed.