Judge grants injunction pausing Toronto bike lane removal

Some good news for cyclists in Toronto! An Ontario judge has granted an injunction preventing the province from removing three Toronto bike lanes until a Charter challenge is decided. Justice Paul Schabas said the case raises “important and complex constitutional issues,” according to the CBC.

“I must exercise my judgment in balancing the right of the government to enact and implement legislation against the importance of protecting the rights contained in the Charter, the supreme law of Canada. Courts must also, where possible, protect people from harm,” Schabas wrote in his decision.

Bill 212 was passed in Ontario in November 2024. It gave the province authority to restore vehicle lanes in Toronto on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue — drawing criticism from cycling advocates. Formally known as the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

Cycle Toronto executive director Michael Longfield, whose group is leading the Charter challenge against the controversial bill, hopes that by looking at data about the bike lanes, the province will realize the error in its original plans.

“I think we’re heartened to hear there’s talk of a potential compromise on this,” he told the CBC. “Mayor Olivia Chow herself seems very dedicated to keeping this infrastructure.”

The news comes amid discussions between the province and the city of Toronto that it may be willing to reach a compromise on the infrastructure.