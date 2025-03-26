Judge sentences Ontario man who killed cyclist in hit-and-run, says he showed remorse

A Guelph, Ont. man has been sentenced to 15 months in custody for fleeing the scene of a fatal collision that led to the death of a cyclist. John Simpson-Bard killed Susan Bard (no relation) while she was cycling in September 2024. On Tuesday, he was sentenced by Justice Nicole Redgate, who imposed a 13-month term for failing to remain at the scene. As well as an additional two months for a vehicle rollover just three weeks later, according to CTV News.

Redgate highlighted the “high degree of moral responsibility” in Simpson-Bard’s decision to leave the scene. She said the public is “better protected with him off the roads.” She also said that, “He didn’t offer assistance and at no point did he call for help. He carried about his day while Susan Bard lay dying on the road.”

However, the judge also acknowledged other factors, including his guilty plea, remorse, and efforts toward rehabilitation.

“I accept both his remorse and his desire to address his addiction issue as genuine,” she added.

Simpson-Bard’s history of substance abuse was discussed in court, with varying accounts of when his issues began. The judge expressed concern about discrepancies between Simpson-Bard’s and his mother’s timelines but recognized psychiatric and addiction-related factors.

The 35-year-old has a criminal record dating back to 2009. According to his own admission, he had been consuming up to 15 drinks every day. Since his detention, Simpson-Bard has remained sober, according to a report in CaughtInGuelph.

Simpson-Bard previously worked in landscaping, warehousing, and painting. His defence lawyer assured the court that he would have housing, employment, and access to addiction treatment upon release. The court also heard from Susan Bard’s family, including her daughter Corinna Matteliano. She said the family had accepted the sentence and hoped it would provide Simpson-Bard with “an opportunity to potentially turn around and get his life back in order.”

Simpson-Bard has been in custody at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton since September 28, 2024. With enhanced credit for pre-sentence custody, he has served 307 days, leaving 143 days to complete. In addition to his sentence, Simpson-Bard faces a two-year probation period, a five-year driving prohibition, a no-contact order with several individuals, and a DNA order.

“My mom was giving. My mom was a joy,” her daughter said to CTV News afterward. “In all honesty, I couldn’t care about the jail sentence. I would just want my mom back.” She also said that her mother was a forgiving person and she would have forgiven him.