Julian Alaphilippe abandons UCI road worlds after 30 km

Julian Alaphilippe’s day at the UCI road world championships was over almost as soon as it began.

The 2020 and 2021 world champion pulled the plug on Sunday’s elite men’s road race after only 30 km, stepping off the course with 235 km still to go.

The 33-year-old Frenchman had tried to animate the opening laps, fresh off a terrific win at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec earlier this month, quickly realized his legs weren’t responding. “That’s just how it is. I’m not going to ride 250 km like this,” he said before leaving the race.

“Julian are you going to stop?” “Yes, I am not going to do 250km like this” Alaphilippe not feeling good and out of the race ❌ #Kigali2025 pic.twitter.com/ihlfXpiF6C — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 28, 2025

French outlet L’Équipe reported he was dealing with food poisoning the night before the race.

It marks a third straight DNF at the world championships for Alaphilippe, leaving France with seven riders still in contention: Louis Barré, Julien Bernard, Jordan Jegat, Valentin Madouas, Valentin Paret-Peintre, Paul Seixas and Pavel Sivakov.

