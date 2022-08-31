Julian Alaphilippe is out of the Vuelta after brutal crash
World champion has abandoned Spanish race
World champion Julian Alaphilippe has been forced to pull out of the the Vuelta a España after a nasty crash with 65 km to go.
After the fall, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.
You can see in the clip below he seems to have touched wheels around a very fast corner and then hit the deck.
⏪Una caída al frente del pelotón deja fuera de carrera al Campeón del Mundo 🇫🇷@alafpolak1 – @qst_alphavinyl.
🚴♂️ A crash at the front of the bunch means World Champion Julian Alaphilippe is out of the race.
¡Mucho ánimo! 🙏 Wishing him a quick recovery#LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/R3XF1GYETq
— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 31, 2022