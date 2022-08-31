Home > News

Julian Alaphilippe is out of the Vuelta after brutal crash

World champion has abandoned Spanish race

August 31, 2022
World champion Julian Alaphilippe has been forced to pull out of the the Vuelta a España after a nasty crash with 65 km to go.

After the fall, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

You can see in the clip below he seems to have touched wheels around a very fast corner and then hit the deck.