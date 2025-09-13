How Julian Alaphilippe went slightly off script to win the Québec GP

The day before Julian Alaphilippe won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on the Plains of Abraham, he was calm. He polished off multiple plate loads of pasta at the team hotel during lunch, and then fielded questions about racing, his team and its main sponsor, Tudor. The only moment of possible concern was the hunt for a post-lunch coffee as the buffet had run out of java.

Properly caffeinated, he reflected on his move to Tudor. “For me, it was a good moment of my career to join a project like Tudor Pro Cycling,” he said. “It’s really growing fast the last few years, but with a solid base and a big ambition. For me, it’s a really good feeling to keep my role as a leader, but also to help the young guys who come from the development team.”

When the conversation turned to watches, Alaphilippe mentioned that his favourite timepiece had actually made its way onto the wrist of the team’s press officer. Then, the Black Bay 54 was returned to the two-time world champion. The day before the Quebec City race, he owned four Tudor watches.

Lurking beneath Alaphilippe’s easy-going manner was a winless 2025. He showed good form at the Tour of Britain just before coming to Canada, but he hadn’t had a WorldTour level win since his victory on Stage 12 of last year’s Giro d’Italia.

That evening, Morgan Lamoisson, the team’s directeur sportif, revealed the squad’s plan for the Grand Prix race. “We have two riders for the finish, Julian and Marius Mayrhofer,” Lamoisson said. Mayrhofer had finished third in the Maryland Cycling Classic the previous weekend and was a solid alternative for the team in Quebec City. “We want to take responsibility and control the race,” Lamoisson added. “We’ll decide during the race if we want to make it hard. If Julian is feeling good, we’ll make the race harder. The goal for him is to take the corner at the bottom of the climb, about 1.8 km to go, in the top five.” The idea was to keep the pace high enough to shell out riders like Michael Matthews, who holds the record for the most wins in Quebec with three, and Biniam Girmay. The only danger: Tadej Pogačar also likes a hard race.

“Julian’s ready. We have a strong team, but we never know with cycling,” Lamoisson said.

Tudor did take up the pacing-making during the race. Yet, with six laps to go, Alaphilippe got into a move out of the bunch, but behind the breakaway that had established itself on the first lap. It wasn’t part of the plan at all. After the race, Alaphilippe’s teammates Larry Warbasse and Fabian Weiss were quite frank: their leader wasn’t supposed to be off with more than 65-km of racing still left to go. Weiss said that over team radio Lamoisson was ordering Alaphilippe to save his legs.

“I asked on the radio 20 times if I could pull through, work with the others. It wasn’t easy for me to not really collaborate. But, I stayed calm,” Alaphilippe said after the race. He followed orders, tending to keep at the back of his group that included four others.

When it came to the turn onto the final climb, Côte de la Montagne, Alaphilippe was in a group of three. He was following Alberto Bettiol of XDS Astana, while UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Pavel Sivakov rounded out the trio. About 1.5 km earlier, Sivakov’s teammate Pogačar come within 25 seconds of joining Alaphilippe’s group. But, the current world champion and his four escapees got caught by the bunch. On Côte de la Montagne, before the Prescott Gate, Alaphippe took off ahead of the others and then held his lead until the finish.

“This is my seventh time at this race. I’ve always loved coming here to Quebec,” he said later. “On paper, it’s a puncheur’s race, and a circuit that I love. Personally, it’s a victory that I’ve always hoped to win, and I’ve never really come close to the podium. Today, the way I did it was special.”

As Tudor is not only the title sponsor of Alaphilippe’s team, it’s also a sponsor of the race. The winner gets a watch. Alaphilippe now has another Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition timepiece, but his latest watch has “Winner of Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2025” engraved on the back.