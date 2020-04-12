Julian Alaphilippe spreads Easter Bunny cheer on Paris-Roubaixless Sunday

On Easter Sunday, with the 118th Paris-Roubaix cancelled, the world received some relief from the grinding molars of the COVID-19 pandemic when Julian Alaphilippe dressed up like the Easter Bunny and danced for us.

On garde le moral!!! Bon dimanche à tous et joyeuses Pâques 🐇🍫#StayHome @deceuninck_qst pic.twitter.com/9DsBumLZsO — Julian Alaphilippe Officiel (@alafpolak1) April 12, 2020

And there was much rejoicing.

Juju has gained many fans over the years for his swashbuckling style, his grit in yellow at the Tour de France and his sense of fun. And now he has dressed like a holiday rabbit and bopped for our pleasure. Merci beaucoup.

Alaphilippe was just getting rolling when the majority of the 2020 WorldTour was cancelled. He dropped out of his first stage race of the year, January’s Vuelta a San Juan Internacional, with a stomach problem before completing the Tour of Colombia. Paris-Nice saw him place 16th, with good showings on the first and sixth stages.