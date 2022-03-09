Julian Alaphillipe put out some incredible numbers in the late-race attack

Caleb Ewan took the bunch sprint Wednesday on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico. It was a chaotic gallop to the line which meant that stage two winner Tim Merilier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) weren’t in the right spot to contest the win. The New Zealander took the victory over Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) coming in third just ahead of French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea.)

Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) kept the overall lead, 11 seconds ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step, followed by defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE) 14 seconds behind.

The Slovenian made quite the move following an intermediate sprint, just 25 km from the finish, followed by Julian Alaphillipe.

Pogačar and Alaphillipe attack after an intermediate sprint and this spectator's reaction says plenty #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/sxvxlmt0hC — the Inner Ring (@inrng) March 9, 2022

The French rider and current world champion cranked out some incredible numbers in the attack, averaging 510 watts for just under two minutes, with a max power of 980 watts, as he motored along (uphill) at 40 km/h, at 8.23 w/kg.