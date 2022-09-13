Jumbo CEO’s house raided by police

The Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) and Dutch police raided the house of Frits van Eerd, the CEO of Jumbo Supermarkets, on Tuesday morning, according to a report in Omroep Brabant. Jumbo is the main sponsor of one of the top squads in the WorldTour, Jumbo-Visma. The raid on Van Eerd’s house, was authorized by the Public Prosecution Service of the Northern Netherlands, according to a statement from Jumbo.

The Public Prosecution Service did not give any more reasons as of yet for the raid in his house in Heeswijk-Dinther, The Netherlands.

The Public Prosecution Service did release a statement that a 58-year-old man from the Drenthe municipality of Aa en Hunze, The Netherlands, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the laundering of large amounts of money and goods, and tax fraud.

An additional eight more people were arrested, all from the provinces of Drenthe and Noord-Brabant, and allegedly involved in money laundering. It is not confirmed as of Tuesday whether those arrests are related to the raid on Van Eerd’s house.

The supermarket chain Jumbo sponsors a variety of athletes. As well as the cycling team, they sponsor a cross-country skiing team, motocross racer Jeffrey Herlings, as well as Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen.