Jumbo-Visma DS on Vuelta’s Angliru stage: ‘there was no teamwork’

The 2023 Vuelta a España saw a significant dominance by the Jumbo-Visma team, but during the race to Alto de l’Angliru, there appeared to be some disagreements among the team members. This created quite a buzz in the press and social media. Jumbo Visma’s directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman took a detailed look back at the Angliru stage on the Dutch podcast “Met open vizier,” as explained in an article from WielerFlits.

On the Angliru climb at the finish of Stage 17, race leader Sepp Kuss watched his teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič climb away from him. He still managed to keep the red jersey, but many wondered what exactly was going on with the squad.

“Actually, everything began to go the way we wanted it to. When there were just three of them left was actually when things didn’t go well. At one point, Sepp couldn’t keep up with Primoz and Jonas. Then there was no more teamwork,” he said. “On the Angliru they should have stayed together.”

Mistakes were made

He said that on that climb, the riders made mistakes in their strategy.

“Everything that had happened up to that point was teamwork, but on the Angliru they should have stayed together,” Zeeman explained. “Attacking to put other riders to work is different than attacking each other. We have to say right away: you drive uphill on sections that are up to 20 per cent gradients. You race with a heart rate of 200. You can’t expect those men to think clearly.”

Although Kuss successfully minimized the setbacks on that day, keeping the lead, Zeeman disagreed with what happened that day.

“The way we’ve built the whole team is that you ask people from the bottom up: how do you look at it? Speak your mind, talk to each other instead of about each other. We started this in 2016 or 2017 and a strong foundation has been rolled out,” he said. “A culture. That’s essentially what our team is made of.”

Primož Roglič was not onboard at first

After the stage the team met to discuss what had happened, and the plan going forward. Would they support American Kuss in his quest to win?

“For us, cycling is not an individual, but a team sport. I put the men all at one table that same evening. I did talk to Jonas, Sepp and Primoz and heard how they felt. But then I put eight grown men together and said, ‘Guys, this happened today. I have my idea, but I think it’s much more important what you think,’” he explained. “‘What are we facing now? Who are we anyway?’ Seven riders unanimously agreed that Kuss winning must be the final result. Primoz had a harder time with that, but he ultimately agreed to the plan.”

It did take some convincing from his teammates.

“After a discussion, he finally said, ‘Sepp has to win and you can count on me.’”