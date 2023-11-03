Jumbo-Visma rider Michel Hessmann’s B sample tests positive

The National German Anti-Doping Agency (NADA Germany) has confirmed that the anti-doping violation attributed to Michel Hessmann, of Jumbo-Visma, has been substantiated through analysis of his secondary B sample, according to German paper Badische Zeitung.

This development follows an out-of-competition drug test administered on June 14. The initial A sample from this test returned a positive result, indicating the presence of a diuretic medication. Subsequent investigations and the comprehensive assessment of the B sample have now conclusively confirmed the veracity of the doping infraction.

Hessmann, 22, is from Münster, and has been a part of the Dutch team since 2020. He began with the team he Continental level, where he spent his initial two years riding with the development squad, before getting promoted to the WorldTour outfit.

In 2022, he took third in the GC at the Tour de l’Avenir, having led the overall standings for a significant portion of the race. He also took fifth in the world u-23 time trial championships. In 2023, he took ninth and 13th in stages of the Giro d’Italia. He also came in third place in the King of the Mountains (KOM) competition during the Czech Tour.