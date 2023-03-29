Jumbo-Visma spotted using adjustable tire pressure system

Jumbo-Visma appear to be testing an adjustable air pressure system. Photos of a Gravaa KAPS hubset popped up on Twitter during the Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday. The kinetic air pressure system allows riders to reduce pressure in their tires on rougher sections, and then raise it once they are riding on smoother surfaces. The hubs use Bluetooth and Ant+ controls that connect to a unit on their handlebars. Jumbo-Visma rider Edoardo Affini used the system on his Cervélo.

The 183.7 km race goes from Roeselare to Waregem and is the last race for riders to get their legs ready for the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.