Jumbo-Visma to consider legal action against spectator who caused crash

Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp Kuss was knocked down by a spectator who reached out and extended their arm towards him on Stage 15. That caused the American rider to lose his balance, resulting in a chain reaction that led to a significant crash involving around two dozen riders.

Crowds are getting to close to riders on the climbs. They're reaching out and touching riders as they go by. (To all GC riders: watch the crowds on the climbs. It's getting risky.) A fan knocks Sepp Kuss into the peloton causing a large crash taking a selfie. #TDF2023 @seppkuss pic.twitter.com/4qRazzvxI5 — Phillip Martindale (@phillipm61) July 17, 2023

Now it turns out that the person may potentially face legal consequences and be held liable for damages incurred by the Jumbo-Visma team. According to Reuters, the French gendarmerie has identified the spectator who triggered the incident.

“There was a spectator leaning into the road. There was a narrowing in a town. We were just trying to slow down the peloton to let the break go,” Kuss explained. “And then just on the side unfortunately, somebody wanted to get a selfie. I didn’t really see it coming.”

The Reuters report stated that the spectator would not be arrested unless Kuss and Jumbo-Visma decide to press charges with the French police, following French legal procedures.

As far as pressing charges, Jumbo-Visma team manager Richard Plugge said they are considering it. “The team might do that. We’ll find out how and when,” Plugge said in an interview with NOS. “I think that we owe that to the riders who were on the ground. Not only ours, but also those of other teams.”