Jumbo-Visma to ride Cervélo bikes in 2021

Jumbo-Visma, home of Primož Roglič, Tom Dumoulin, Wout Van Aert and, as of next year, Marianne Vos, announced on Monday that the men’s and women’s teams will be riding Canadian bike company Cervélo next season.

Team Jumbo-Visma 🚲 Cervélo “I am confident that we can further innovate to build even faster bikes together”🤝 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) October 19, 2020

Cervélo has been the bikes of Sunweb since 2019. Sunweb will be riding Scotts next year. Before Sunweb, Cervélo was the ride of Dimension Data (2016-2018) and Garmin-Cervélo/Garmin-Sharp (2011-2014). Mitchelton-Scott is another team that will be changing steeds (and names, one assumes) next season, swapping Scott for Bianchi, which has been Jumbo-Visma’s machine since 2014.

“We are very proud to partner with Team Jumbo-Visma,” Cervélo’s Managing Director Nick McAdams says. “We’ve been involved in World Tour racing for a long time and with that comes access to the best athletes and testing for our bikes. As one of the best teams in the world, TJV (Jumbo-Visma) are made up of world class riders racing at the sport’s highest levels. That knowledge and feedback will help us develop products to make all riders faster. We are very much looking forward to our cooperation and to seeing the team riding Cervélo from next season.”

Like Sunweb, the Dutch Bees will have a choice of R5 disc, C5 and S5 road bikes, and ride P5 time trial bikes. The women’s and development teams will roll Reserve carbon wheels, co-designed with Cervélo.