Jumbo Visma’s service course is huge and amazing

The Dutch cycling and ski team, Jumbo Visma revealed its brand new service course on Sunday and oh boy, is it impressive. The team base is in in ’s-Hertogenbosch and designed by Mulderblauw and built by Somerset Capital Partners. Ground broke on the incredible facility a year ago and the final result is incredible.

The building houses pretty much everything the teams need: offices, reception areas, board rooms, a café and game area, as well as a warehouse for the equipment.

According to the architects the building is organized into a wagon wheel. “The façade of the building consists of vertical aluminum cassettes, to create visual depth. The concept of the design is inspired by the ‘wagon-wheel effect’,” a post on the Mulderblauw site states. “This characteristic effect can be seen in older cycling footage. It comes about when cycling at a certain speed; it looks like the spokes of the wheel are going backwards instead of forward.”

Jumbo Visma is one of the longest-running pro cycling teams in the world. It began in 1984 as Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko, going through various iterations, including Rabobank in the ‘90s.

The team is home to some of the top riders in the world, including Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos.

Check out the stunning headquarters below.