Multiple records shattered at junior and u-17 Canadian national track championships

Athletes from around the country returned to Milton’s Mattamy National Cycling Centre on Friday to compete at the 2022 u-17 and junior Canadian track championships.

Day 1

Nora Linton (Attack Racing) kicked off the championships by establishing a new U17 women’s Canadian Record with a time of 2:31.640, which was immediately followed by another record set by Ashlin Barry (Mariposa Racing Team) in the men’s category, with both athletes smashing the previous records by over one second, Cycling Canada reported.

Junior Scratch Race world champion Carson Mattern proved to be unbeatable in the junior men’s races, the 18-year-old setting a new Canadian Record of 3:10.159 in the Individual Pursuit and almost breaking the world record in the process. The second-year junior went on to win the Scratch Race by lapping the field in the latter half of the race to claim his second gold of the day.

“I’m especially excited about winning the Scratch Race; it’s been a huge goal to win a national title in the rainbow jersey,” Mattern said. “I was pretty disappointed it didn’t happen at the last nationals so I’m really glad I was able to bring it home here at my last junior nationals. There’s a lot of riders here that we haven’t seen and a lot of people that have done a lot of work over the winter, so my plan was just to be smart about it and look for an opportunity to really make my mark on the race and that’s what I did.”

Results

Individual Pursuit

u-17 Women: 1- Nora Linton 2- Alexandra Volstad 3- Alexandra Fangeat

u-17 Men: 1- Ashlin Barry 2- Jonathan Hinse 3- Albert Taylor

Junior Women: 1- Vanessa Montrichard 2- Peneloppe Primeau 3- Taylor Tompkins

Junior Men: 1- Carson Mattern 2- Gavin Hadfield 3- Campbell Parrish

Keirin

u-17 Women: 1- Alexandra Volstad 2- Geza Rodgers 3- Anika Brants

u-17 Men: 1- Cole Dempster 2- Ashlin Barry 3- Jonathan Hinse

Junior Women: 1- Peneloppe Primeau 2- Vanessa Montrichard 3- Eloise Camire

Junior Men: 1- Noah Rubuliak 2- Cam McCallum 3- Hudson Lubbers

Scratch Race

u-17 Women: 1- Anika Brants 2- Alexandra Volstad 3- Geza Rodgers

u-17 Men: 1- Ashlin Barry 2- Albert Taylor 3- Lucas Goertz

Junior Women: 1- Vanessa Montrichard 2- Kiara Lylyk 3- Eva Gabelier

Junior Men: 1- Carson Mattern 2- Gavin Hadfield 3- David Olejniczak

Day 2

The second day of the 2022 u-17/Junior Canadian Track Championships saw several familiar faces on the top step of the podium, including Alexandra Volstad (u-17 Women), Ashlin Barry (u-17 Men), Kiara Lylyk (Junior Women) and Carson Mattern (Junior Men), who each won at least two of the three events they were competing in.

Following his first place finish in the individual pursuit and scratch Race yesterday, junior world champion Carson Mattern (Ascent Cycling) continued to dominate the highly competitive Junior men’s field, sweeping the points race and Elimination Race before putting in two solid rides to win the Sprint title against Ethan Powell of KW Cycling Academy. On the women’s side, Kiara Lylyk (The Cyclery Racing) won both the Points Race and the Elimination Race, while Quebec’s Pénélope Primeau was the only athlete to claim a medal of each color.

Results

Points Race

u-17 Women: 1- Alexandra Fangeat 2- Ellie Dowling 3- Kimberly Chen

u-17 Men: 1- Ashlin Barry 2- Jayden McMullen 3- Lucas Goertz

Junior Women: 1- Kiara Lylyk 2- Vanessa Montrichard 3- Pénélope Primeau

Junior Men: 1- Carson Mattern 2- Felix Hamel 3- Gavin Hadfield

Elimination Race

u-17 Women: 1- Alexandra Volstad 2- Anika Brants 3- Kimberly Chen

u-17 Men: 1- Ashlin Barry 2- Jayden McMullen 3- Lucas Goertz

Junior Women: 1- Kiara Lylyk 2- Pénélope Primeau 3- Eva Gabelier

Junior Men: 1- Carson Mattern 2- Gavin Hadfield 3- Nathan Martin

Sprint

u-17 Women: 1- Alexandra Volstad 2- Kimberly Chen 3- Geza Rodgers

u-17 Men: 1- Cole Dempster 2- Ashlin Barry 3- Jonathan Hinse

Junior Women: 1- Pénélope Primeau 2- Eloise Camire 3- Eva Gabelier

Junior Men: 1- Carson Mattern 2- Ethan Powell 3- Noah Rubuliak

Day 3

Team Ontario kicked off the last day of the 2022 U17/Junior Canadian Track Championships by sweeping the team pursuit event in all four categories, before going on to win three of the four Team Sprint events. u-17 Ashlin Barry (Mariposa Racing Team) and juniors Vanessa Montrichard (Team Hamilton), Kiara Lylyk (The Cyclery Racing) and Carson Mattern (Ascent Cycling) were all part of the dual winning teams, each adding to their growing collection of maple leaf jerseys.

Junior World Champion Carson Mattern proved to be once again unstoppable on the final day of competitions, winning all four events he was entered in and capping off his last junior championships with a total of nine national titles after opting out of the Keirin competition on Friday.

“Winning all the events was definitely in the back of my mind,” Mattern said. “I knew where I was at with my training, and I knew that my skill and experience would make me very competitive. My goal was to win the IP and set a new time there and I just missed the world record by half a second, but my main priority was really to qualify for the junior world’s team. I also really wanted to win the scratch race because I won the rainbow jersey for that; once I achieved both of those goals on the first day, I was just racing because I love it and that’s what got me all those medals.”

Team Pursuit

u-17 Women: 1- Team Ontario 2- Cycling BC 3- KW Cycling Academy

u-17 Men: 1- Team Ontario 2- KW Cycling Academy 3- No Right Turns

Junior Women: 1- Team Ontario 2- Pursuit of Happiness 3- Équipe du Québec

Junior Men: 1- Team Ontario 2- Cycling BC 3- Équipe du Québec

Team Sprint

u-17 Women: 1- Cycling BC 2- Team Ontario 3- Rural Jurors

u-17 Men: 1- Team Ontario 2- BC/NCCH 3- KW Cycling Academy

Junior Women: 1- Team Ontario 2- Équipe du Québec 3- Quadzilla

Junior Men: 1- Team Ontario 2- Équipe du Québec 3- Cycling BC

Time Trial

u-17 Women: 1- Alexandra Volstad 2- Kimberly Chen 3- Anika Brants

u-17 Men: 1- Cole Dempster 2- Jonathan Hinse 3- Oscar Wong

Junior Women: 1- Kiara Lylyk 2- Anabelle Thomas 3- Maxim Lapointe

Junior Men: 1- Carson Mattern 2- Cam McCallum 3- Ethan Powell

Madison

u-17 Women: 1- Alexandra Fangeat & Ellie Dowling 2- Kimberly Chen & Isla Rendle 3- Sidney Swierenga & Geza Rodgers

u-17 Men: 1- Ashlin Barry & Antoine Bergeron 2- Lucas Goertz & Jayden McMullan 3- Oscar Wong & Monty Rigby

Junior Women: 1- Kiara Lylyk & Dylan Baker 2- Mackenzie Watson & Madeline Lebreton 3- Sophie Bradbury & Vanessa Montrichard

Junior Men: 1- Carson Mattern & Campbell Parish 2- Gavin Hadfield & David Olejniczak 3- Marc Sato & Noah Rubuliak