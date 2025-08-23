Junior cyclist dies after crash at Vuelta a la Ribera del Duero in Spain

Awful news. A junior rider competing in the Vuelta Internacional Junior a la Ribera del Duero has died following a crash during Saturday’s Stage 2, according to Spanish media.

The incident occurred midway through the second and toughest stage of the three-day race. It was to cover 117 km between Langa de Duero and the Laguna Negra de Vinuesa in Soria. According to race officials, the rider was involved in a mass crash near the entrance to the Aula del Bosque El Amogable, shortly after the peloton crossed the N-234 highway.

Medical services were quickly called to the scene. However, with no ambulance immediately available, race directors neutralized the competition. The stage was later cancelled entirely, and the remaining 154 riders rode together to the next town.

Organizers confirmed the death on Saturday. “The ninth edition of the Vuelta Junior a la Ribera del Duero is in mourning following the tragic passing of one of our cyclists,” the organizing committee said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and friends.”

The rider’s identity has been confirmed. However, local authorities have not released his name publicly.

All remaining stages connected to the race were suspended in the wake of the tragedy. There will also be a memorial on Sunday morning

On Friday, Canadian Gabriel Tillis won the first stage and took the leader’s jersey.

A very sad day for cycling. This is one of several recent deaths in the sport, affecting riders from juniors to professionals. In 2024, Swiss rider Muriel Furrer died at the road world championships, prompting advocates and critics to call for safer conditions on the part of the UCI. Yet already in 2025, two young cyclists have lost their lives while racing. In 2023, Swiss pro Gino Mäder died in the Tour de Suisse after crashing on a descent. Canadian Cycling Magazine extends its sincere condolences to the friends and family of the young cyclist.