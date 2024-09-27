Junior cyclist Muriel Furrer dies at 18

Terrible news. Murriel Furrer has died at 18 after a crash at the junior road worlds. In an statement from the UCI, the news was announced.

“It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organizing Committee of the 2024 UCI road and para-cycling road world championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” the statement read.

A terrible tragedy in Switzerland

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her. The 18-year-old rider fell heavily on Thursday during the junior women’s road race. She suffered a serious head injury before being flown to hospital by helicopter in a very critical condition. Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital. The UCI and the Organizing Committee of the 2024 UCI road and para-cycling road world championships offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer’s family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling.”

Crash during the 2024 UCI road worlds

The cause of the crash on Thursday, during the women’s junior road race at the 2024 UCI road and para-cycling world championships in Zurich is still unknown. Furrer was airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury, and she was in critical condition. According to SRF, she underwent emergency surgery after suffering a severe cranio-cerebral injury.

On Friday morning, the UCI announced that racing would continue after consultation with her family.

“The family wishes the world championships to continue according to the programme. The UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Zurich 2024 Local Organising Committee remain extremely concerned,” a statement read . “The programme will start with the men’s C1 and C2 para-cycling races, followed by the competitions in the men’s T1-2 and women’s T1-2 categories. In the afternoon, the men’s U23 will ride from Uster to Zurich for the world championship title.”

Like the rest of the cycling community, Canadian Cycling Magazine extends its sincere condolences to friends and family of Muriel.