Junior Sidney Swierenga delivers Canada’s only Zürich Worlds time trial top-10

Tuesday morning’s final individual, non-para time trial of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships saw junior Sydney Swierenga earn Canada’s best result in Zürich, Switzerland so far with 10th. Great Britain’s Cat Ferguson, silver in the road race last year, earned gold. There were two Brits on the podium.

The Course

The Junior women had a flat, 18.8-km course starting in Zürich and heading south on the east side of the Zürichsee, turning around after 9.4 km just before the time check and returning to the city.

The Canadian contingent consisted of 17-year-old Swierenga and last year’s 40th place, Alexandra Volstad, Tuesday’s oldest competitor by a single day.

The Brits, Cat Ferguson and Imogen Wolff, were second and fifth respectively in the 2023 road race.

Slovakian Viktória Chladoňová set the early top times of 11:53 at the intermediate split and 24:24 at the finish line. Wolff cracked her intermediate time by .06 seconds but came up 2.3 seconds short at the finish.

Fee Knaven is the daughter of Servais Knaven, 2001 Paris-Roubaix victor. Fee beat Wolff’s best intermediate time with 11:48 but Movistar’s Cat, the final rider to launch, clipped that by nine seconds. Fee faded off the podium, Cat beat the Slovakian and Wolff snaffled up the bronze.

The first road races are set for Thursday with the Junior men’s and women’s contests. Five Canadians are in the men’s race and four in the women’s.



2024 Zürich Road World Championships, Junior Women’s Time Trial

Gold) Cat Ferguson (Great Britain) 23:49

Silver) Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) +0:34

Bronze) Imogen Wolff (Great Britian) +0:36

10) Sidney Swierenga (Canada) +1:09

36) Alexandra Volstad (Canada) +2:45