Junior women ‘cross riders now officially eligible to enter UCI World Cups

Canadians Ava and Isabella Holmgren were the first juniors to take advantage of a new UCI regulation that allows juniors to race world cups. Previously, juniors, even if they were of a high ability, were not permitted to race outside of their age category.

However, the international cycling body recently amended article 5.1.003 which means a junior can enter a world cup race, as long as there is no junior race as well. However If there is a junior race the same day, they must continue to race in their category.

Last weekend, junior road world champion Zoe Backstedt and Julia Kopecky competed with the elite field at Zonhoven, and more juniors are expected to jump into elite races for the remainder of the season.

There are five UCI World Cups that are strictly for juniors, with the first one in two weeks time in Tabor, Czech Republic.