Just Mike Woods eating out of Tupperware during the road worlds

We keep hearing how diet and nutrition are more important than ever in pro cycling, but Canada’s Mike Woods (Israel – Premier Tech) took that to the next level in the early kilometres of the road worlds in Zurich.

The national champion was spotted eating out of Tupperware with a spoon, both hands off the bars. Commentators couldn’t believe their eyes.

The race is just under 300 km, so being fueled is key, but Rusty munching away in full flight certainly is something else. To be fair, it’s probably not proper food–rather, a sodium bicarbonate supplement.

The 2024 UCI road world championships is 273.9 km course and begin Winterthur, Switzerland. Riders will navigate through Buch am Irchel, tackle the steep Kyburg climb, and then enter the finishing circuits. The competitors will race seven laps around the circuit, which includes two significant ascents: Zürichbergstrasse and Witikon. Overall, the course presents a grueling elevation gain of 4,470 meters.

So that definitely means you need to have enough energy for what promises to be a pretty epic day of racing. It’s common to see riders eating bars and gels during races, but eating bicarb with a spoon out of Tupperware? That is certainly not something you see every day. When the camera went to Woods munching away, everyone watching couldn’t believe their eyes!

Here’s Rusty being an absolute lej.

Joining Woods for team Canada is Derek Gee, Guillaume Boivin and Pier-André Côté.

You can watch the 2024 UCI Road Worlds on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report from all of the races. Be sure to check out our Instagram for photos from the action in Switzerland, as well as our X account.