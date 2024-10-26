Just Wout van Aert dressed as a singing squirrel on the Masked Singer

Wout van Aert may have ended his season early after crashing out of the Vuelta a España, but he has won over the Internet. On the Belgian version of The Masked Singer—in which celebrities sing in disguise, only to ultimately reveal themselves—van Aert put on a pretty good version of “Song 2” by Blur.

This is the best day of my life pic.twitter.com/WTu91KnGec — Cycling out of context (@OutOfCycling) October 25, 2024

He’s not the first pro cyclist to appear on the popular show; Nairo Quintana did the same on the Colombian version in 2022. Usually, the singers do several performances, but due to training and upcoming racing commitments, van Aert’s time on stage was limited.

“I was very much looking forward to it, and at the same time, I was a bit scared,” the Visma – Lease a Bike rider said. “When they told me I would be a squirrel, I expected some sort of cute teddy bear and not a latex suit.”

The motivation

When asked why he wanted to participate in the show, he said he was invited.

“They were looking for a special guest, and since a full season didn’t align with my race schedule, it worked out. I was both excited and nervous. Which was exactly the feeling I was after,” he said. “It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You don’t just get invites to things like this every day. I’d always figured if I were asked, I’d at least think about it. The timing came sooner than I expected. Then, when I found out I was going to be a squirrel, I took one look at the costume and thought: What the fuck?

Without further ado, here’s one of the greatest cyclists in the world dressed as a squirrel, singing Blur.