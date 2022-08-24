Kaitlin Armstrong attorney: ‘Biased publicity’ makes fair trial ‘virtually’ impossible

On Monday, defense lawyers for Kaitlin Armstrong filed a motion to prohibit “prejudicial comments to the media.” Attorneys filed the motion following a recent request for a gag order from Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The order requested that all comments to the media by both parties should be prohibited.

Armstrong is accused of killing Moriah Wilson. Wilson was shot to death on May 11. Following that, Armstrong made a hasty sale of her Jeep for some quick cash, and headed to Costa Rica. She stayed on the lam for 43 days before US Marshals found her and extradited her stateside.

Rick Cofer, Armstrong’s lawyer, argued against the prosecution’s motion for a gag order on the case, asking Judge Brenda Kennedy to “prohibit prejudicial comment” to the media.

The attorney argues that the narrative of the case is already far too defined by the media circus that has surrounded the story.

“The misogynistic and fictitious theme of most relevant articles is that Ms. Armstrong is a ‘possessive’ woman who ‘gunned down’ her ‘romantic rival’ in a ‘fit of jealousy,’” according to court filing. “The case has garnered sensationalized headlines in media outlets across the English-speaking world.”

Cofer goes on to say that, “those headlines have almost entirely been driven by ‘government actors’ and subsequent discussion of the state’s narrative on social media, according to the filing, as well as a ‘carnival-like media storm.’”

The motion goes on to highlight a press conference by U.S. Marshals Office when they announced they had found Armstrong. Cofer says that the wording used by the feds made the case seem like a fait accompli. The motion also goes on to say that both news media and social media are continuing a “misogynistic and fictitious theme of most relevant articles” by way of “sensationalized headlines.”

Either way, it seems that the trial, originally scheduled for October, will be delayed. According to the American Austin Statesman, the judge in the case says, “she no longer anticipates a trial in October because she will have to considering pending motions attorneys have filed.” This is despite the fact that defense attorneys asked for a speedy trial earlier this year.