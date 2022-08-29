Kaitlin Armstrong had $6,000 plastic surgery in Costa Rica under phony name

According to a new report from, there are more details about how Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, evaded the feds for 43 days. Wilson was killed by gunshot on May 11. Following the killing, Armstrong sold her Jeep for a quick $12,000 and then fled the country, landing in Costa Rica. There, she laid low at a small beach town, dating locals and continuing her yoga.

According to KXAN, a search warrant for Armstrong’s belongings confirmed she had her sister’s passport, as well as a United Airlines boarding pass, which was also under her sister’s name, from Newark to Costa Rica.

Among her possessions were medical cards and paperwork. That included a receipt for $6,360 for plastic surgery under the name “Alisson Paige” on June 23 at a medical center in Costa Rica.

US Marshals did say that Armstrong’s appearance had changed, including a difference in how her nose looked, and shorter hair. When asked about the bruising under her eyes Armstrong told the feds the change was from a “surfing accident.”

As well as the receipt and passport, feds found these items:

– Clothing

– Several small wallets

– Numerous credit cards under various names: Kaitlin Armstrong, Wheelhouse Mobile, Colin Strickland, and Dynamis Racing

– Papers with handwritten names, phone numbers and credit card numbers

– Various receipts for a bus trip, WalMart and T-Mobile

– White Apple iPhone and box

– Some currency: USA, Mexico, and Costa Rica

– Physical U.S. passports for Kaitlin Armstrong and her sister, driver’s license cards for Kaitlin Armstrong and a social security number card for Kaitlin Armstrong

Although Armstrong was to have a “speedy trial” set for October, that has now changed following several motions from both the prosecutors and her own attorneys.