Kaitlin Armstrong trial to be aired on Court TV

The Kaitlin Armstrong trial will be begin June 26 and will be broadcast on Court TV. The former yoga instructor is accused of the murder of Moriah Wilson, and if convicted, faces up to 99 years in prison.

Gravel racer Wilson was killed on May 11. Following the murder, Armstrong made a quick sale of her Jeep and fled to Costa Rica. She then lived as a fugitive for 43 days. Eventually she was arrested by federal authorities and promptly extradited back to the U.S. She has been in custody since.

According to the prosecution, Armstrong went into a rage when she suspected Wilson and her then-boyfriend, gravel racer Colin Strickland, were having an affair. She is suspected of driving to Wilson’s house and fatally shooting her.

She made a brief quick pre-trial appearance in court in Austin on April 20. Many noticed she looked noticeably different, most likely due to apparent cosmetic surgery she had when on the run. When she was arrested in Costa Rica, along with two passports, a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery was found, according to Inside Edition.

This was the first time the public had seen Armstrong since the incident. She did appear in court to plead not guilty in July 2022, however no cameras were allowed.

According to the caption on the Court TV website, the case is one of “Court TV’s most anticipated trials of 2023.”

The broadcaster describes the case as the “Love Triangle Murder Trial.”

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old pro-cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson on May 11, 2022,” the description reads. “Investigators say the women were romantic rivals. Armstrong fled the country, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended June 29 in Costa Rica. A trial date has been set for June 26, 2023.”