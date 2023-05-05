Kaitlin Armstrong trial delayed for months

The Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial has been delayed to Oct. 30, according to a report in the Austin Statesman. Armstrong, who is accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson in May 2022, was originally to be tried June 26. On April 20, her defense attorney Rick Cofer mentioned to District Judge Mueller that Armstrong’s legal team may be requesting a delay in trial. According to the report, they needed more time to locate witnesses and additional evidence.

Wilson was murdered on May 11. A week later, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica, where she lived on the run for 43 days. Authorities finally located her and she was extradited to the U.S. She has been in custody as she awaits her time in court.

Armstrong allegedly went into a jealous rage when she discovered that Wilson was with her boyfriend at the time, Colin Strickland. She went to where Wilson was staying and allegedly shot her to death. The yoga instructor has been requesting a speed trial, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her attorney Rick Cofer has previously argued that the court should not let prosecutors use the evidence against her. He has stated it was gathered improperly by the police. In a motion filed in 2022, he also said officers did not read the accused her Miranda rights before questioning her.