Kaitlin Armstrong’s lawyer wants to to chuck a bunch of the evidence in murder case

Armstrong’s attorney Rick Cofer is arguing that the court should not let prosecutors to use the evidence against her as it was gathered improperly by the police. According to the Austin Statesman, when police questioned Kaitlin Armstrong about the murder of cyclist Wilson, Armstrong asked to leave at least five times before police ultimately allowed her.

The yoga instructor has been charged with the murder of Wilson, who was killed on May 11. Following the murder, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica, where she lived as a fugitive for 43 days. That followed her conducting a hasty sale of her Jeep for a price far under book price.

While in Costa Rica, she lay low, even dating a local, and spoke of her former relationship, and the traumatizing break-up. Armstrong had been dating pro gravel racer Colin Strickland. The theory is that after learning Strickland had been swimming with Wilson, Armstrong went into a jealous rage and murdered her.

According to a motion Armstrong’s attorney filed on Wednesday, her defense is trying to suppress evidence in the case. Furthermore, due to an Austin Police Department detective’s thought that a misdemeanor warrant was invalid as officers did not read Armstrong her Miranda rights before questioning her, according to the motion.

The Austin Statesman report also made mention of transcripts between Strickland and Police. Strickland told the cops that around the time he and Wilson started seeing each other in October, Armstrong reached out to Wilson.

“Kaitlin did call her and pretty much just said, ‘Hey, do you know that I pretty much live at Colin’s house’—or I don’t know exactly what was…I didn’t really dive in,” according to Strickland’s interview transcript. “But I do know she called her, and Mo was like, ‘That was really weird.'”

Cofer also said that some of the statements that have been used against Armstrong is incorrectly cited. “The affidavit completely mischaracterize and falsely stated Mr. Strickland’s words to fabricate a theory of jealousy as a presumed motive for the murder,” he said. “The affidavit failed to include multiple statements by Mr. Strickland in which he adamantly insisted that Ms. Armstrong could not have murdered Ms. Wilson.”

According to the transcript, when Strickland spoke to police on May 17, he didn’t believe that Armstrong could do it.

“Do I think Kaitlin could kill somebody? No, I don’t,” according to the interview transcript. “She never mentioned wanting to physically hurt Mo…I don’t believe in any way she’s capable of that.”

The trial is set to begin in October.