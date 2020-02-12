Karol-Ann Canuel’s Boels-Dolmans finds new title sponsor

Winner of the Women’s WorldTour team competition for the last four seasons, and home to Canadian road champion Karol-Ann Canuel and Dutch ace Anna van der Breggen, Boels-Dolmans has found a new title sponsor after starting the season with uncertainty. The Dutch squad has secured Belgium’s SD Worx as a co-sponsor for the rest of 2020 and title sponsor from 2021-2024.

The payroll and human resources company will take over from Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping Group, who announced last autumn that they would no longer be sponsoring the team.

SD Worx CEO Kobe Verdonck said in a team news release, “We are delighted and proud to be the main sponsor of the best women’s cycling team in the world. This cooperation is a well-considered choice, as women’s cycling is gaining an increasing amount of attention. What’s more, cycling is an extremely accessible, sustainable sport which is appreciated by a wide international audience and has strong ties to communities. The team reflects the values of SD Worx, too: diversity is high on our agenda and, like us, this international cycling team loves to win and will do everything they can to stay in the lead. Teamwork and strong individual performances are essential. We firmly believe this sponsorship will strengthen our brand awareness among our two target groups–employers and employees–both nationally and internationally.”

Boels-Dolmans dominated the first WorldTour in 2016, winning 10 of the 17 rounds, with American Megan Gaurnier the individual champ. The next season van der Breggen claimed the individual title, as she won a quarter of the rounds. Last year van der Breggen took three of the 23 rounds. The team missed this year’s opener, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.