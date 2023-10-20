Kasia Niewiadoma debuts her gravel rainbow jersey

Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma has some sweet new threads, just in time for her first gravel race as the world champion. The Canyon/SRAM rider capped off her season with a big win at UCI gravel world championships Veneto, Italy on Oct. 7. She also took the polka dots jersey at the Tour de France Femmes, but this was her first world champ win.

In a race marked by the dominance of road racers, who swiftly narrowed down the field of elite riders, Niewiadoma ultimately succeeded in breaking free from the control exerted by the Italian and Dutch teams, going solo for the final 25 km.

Never give up ⚡️ Four years without a victory but @KNiewiadoma had her sights firmly set on that rainbow jersey 🌈#Veneto2023 pic.twitter.com/K1mfamlZkU — UCI (@UCI_cycling) October 10, 2023

In the sprint for the finish after an attempt to catch up to Niewiadoma, Silvia Persico of Italy secured the silver medal, while Demi Vollering from the Netherlands claimed the third position, finishing 32 seconds behind the Canyon/SRAM rider.

Since Niewiadoma doesn’t participate in many gravel races due to her busy road racing schedule, she wasn’t sure when she would have the chance to showcase her new rainbow jersey. However, when her boyfriend, former professional cyclist Taylor Phinney, was invited to DJ at the Life Time Big Sugar Classic, she saw it as the perfect opportunity to let everyone see her new world champion stripes.

Check out her new kit below.