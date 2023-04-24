Katie Archibald rules omnium on final day of the Milton Nations Cup

The UCI Nations Cup in Milton, ON came to a close on Sunday with no further medals for Canada.

The day started with men’s individual sprint qualifying. Four Canadians qualified, with Ryan Dodyk, Nick Wammes, Tyler Rorke and James Hedgcock all moving forward to 1/16 finals.

Only Wammes would move forward into the quarterfinals, where he couldn’t quite out sprint Muhammed Shah Sahrom of Malaysia.

The gold for the men’s sprint was taken home by Trinidad and Tobago rider Paul Nicholas, with Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk taking silver and Australia’s Matthew Richardson claiming bronze.

Representing Canada in the men’s madison were Dylan Bibic and Michael Foley. Foley was on home turf and was mightily cheered on by his fans. Canada came in 12th, while Portugal had an emotional gold-medal win.

The women’s keirin was won by Germany’s Alessa-Catriona Propster. Canada’s Lauriane Genest, ended up in fifth place, relegated down from silver after leaving her line in the final sprint. Kelsey Mitchell won the sprint in Heat 2 for seventh place the day after bringing home gold for Canada in the individual sprint.

In the women’s omnium, Sarah van Dam represented Canada, coming in 10th overall. Maggie Coles-Lyster, a Maple Ridge, B.C. native racing for Star Track Cycling, came in seventh.

Great Britain’s Katie Archibald dominated the women’s omnium, winning every event except the tempo race, which was won by Italy’s Elisa Balsamo. Archibald took home gold, while Balsamo took silver and track world champion Jennifer Valente rounding off the podium with bronze.