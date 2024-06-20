Katie Archibald to skip Olympics after ‘freak garden accident’

British cyclist Katie Archibald, a double gold medallist at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, will miss next month’s Games in Paris after suffering a severe leg injury in a freak accident.

The 30-year-old broke two bones in her leg and tore ligaments after tripping over a step in her garden.

On Thursday, Archibald shared on Instagram that she had undergone surgery the previous day to repair the damage.

Freak accident in her garden

“I tripped over a step in the garden and somehow managed to dislocate my ankle, break my tibia and fibula, and tear two ligaments off the bone. What the heck,” Archibald posted on Instagram. “That was on Tuesday, and since then I’ve been in full princess mode. I had surgery yesterday to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments. Hopefully, I’ll be going home this afternoon.”

Archibald had been preparing to compete in the team pursuit, madison, and omnium at the Paris Games. She won gold in the women’s team pursuit at Rio 2016 and followed that with a silver in the same event and a gold in the madison at Tokyo 2020.

Grateful to the medical team

Expressing gratitude, Archibald said, “A hundred thank yous to the fabulous doctors, nurses, radiographers, porters, physios, surgeons, and more at the Manchester Royal Infirmary. And a hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I’ve been told won’t include me. I’m still processing that bit of news, but I thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine.”

In a statement, British Cycling expressed their heartbreak over Archibald’s injury and the unfortunate timing.

“We share in Katie’s heartbreak over her injury and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris. Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step.”

Archibald, who races for the women’s WorldTour team, CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team, did not say how long she will be off the bike.

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin July 26, and last until August 11.