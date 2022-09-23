Kazakhstan earns first win of Wollongong 2022 in U23 men’s road race

Kazakhstan earned its first win of Wollongong 2022 Friday in New South Wales, Australia, with Yevgeniy Fedorov taking the U23 men’s road race rainbow jersey. The top Canadian was Nicolas Rivard in 50th.

You can watch the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships at FloBikes.

The Course

Where the Junior men did eight laps of the 17-km city circuit, the U23 lot took on 10 for a total of 170 km. Each circuit contained the 1.1-km, 8.6 percent Mount Pleasant climb. There was heavy rain to complicate things.

The Canadian contingent was Carson Miles, Nicolas Rivard and Tristan Jussaume.

With wet brakes squealing, the peloton stayed intact over the first lap. A sextet stole away on Lap 2, and the Brits took up the chase. Croatia, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, France and the Czech Republic didn’t have to work in the peloton.

Just before Lap 6, Federov attacked from the bunch but was brought back. Various counter attacks tried their luck too but to no avail. On Lap 7 the escape split in two.

Federov was also in a chase group that made the junction just before the bell lap. More chasers came over to make a group of around 20 and several attacks had to be thwarted in the run in to the finish.

Federov had the legs to take the first U23 men’s title for his country since Alexey Lutsenko a decade ago. Søren Wærenskjold of Norway’s bronze was his second medal of Wollongong 2022.

Saturday is the Junior women’s race and the elite and U23 women racing together.



Wollongong 2022 U23 Men’s Road Race

Gold) Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan 3:11:07

Silver) Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic) +0:01

Bronze) Søren Wærenskjold (Norway) +0:03

50) Nicolas Rivard (Canada) +5:43

63) Carson Miles (Canada) +9:39