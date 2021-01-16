Kelderman and Selig left with concussions after Bora-Hansgrohe riders suffer an accident with car while training

On Saturday a car caused an accident for several riders from Bora-Hansgrohe, including new signing Wilco Kelderman, while the group was training near Lake Garda in Northern Italy, the team reported.

TEAM UPDATE: Today during training, some our riders were involved in an accident with a car. Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger were taken to hospital, all conscious. Wilco and Rudi have sustained concussion, while Andreas is awaiting final examinations. — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) January 16, 2021

A group of seven riders were involved in the vehicle-caused crash, with new signing Wilco Kelderman, third in last year’s Giro d’Italia, and Rüdi Selig suffering concussions. Andreas Schillinger also went to the hospital for examination. All were conscious after the accident.

Bora posted two videos and a photo on Twitter earlier in the day showing what appeared to be two different groups training, but it’s unclear which was the Kelderman group in Italy.

When you nail that high-speed musette transfer 🔥🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ISod94UZ8y — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) January 16, 2021

Pro cycling’s equivalent of the office water cooler… All our riders seem to have congregated around the ice box for a morning chat 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZOKEmTtO7A — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) January 16, 2021

Kelderman signed on with Bora-Hansgrohe for two seasons after four years at Sunweb. In January 2016, when Sunweb was called Giant-Alpecin, John Degenkolb and Warren Barguil were among six Sunweb riders taken to hospital after being hit by a car while training in Spain. Kelderman wasn’t part of the carnage.

Kelderman’s training schedule will eventually take him to the Tour de France, while Emanuel Buchmann will race the Giro and Felix Grossschartner will take on the Vuelta a España.

The team’s season begins with the Challenge Mallorca races in Spain starting January 28.