Kelsey Mitchell again records Canada’s best result on the final day of track worlds

Sunday saw the final day of competition at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Kelsey Mitchell’s 11th in the keirin was Team Canada’s best result. The Dutch finished with the most medals.

You can watch the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at FloBikes.

The final day started with Canadian women following the derny in the keirin. First there was the women’s keirin first round, where Mitchell made it through in Heat 4, but Lauriane Genest and Jackie Boyle had to try again in the repechage. This time Boyle succeeded out of Heat 1 but Genest couldn’t join her.

In the quarterfinals, Mitchell just sneaked into the second round by placing fourth in Heat 1. Boyle, in Heat 3, didn’t move on.

Mitchell was in a tough heat for the semi finals. She followed the string behind the derny, but got boxed in and came last in the heat. In the race for the 7 to 12 places, Mitchell got boxed in again at the blue line and was 11th. Lea Sophie Friedrich of Germany defended her world title. Boyle was awarded 16th and Genest 23rd.

Maggie Coles-Lyster just missed out on an omnium medal on Friday, and on the final day in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines she faced the women’s points race. Coles-Lyster amassed 8 points, which was good for 12th.

The last Canadian men to race as a team in the worlds were Dylan Bibic and Mathias Guillemette in the very long men’s madison. After all the hand slinging the duo ended up with negative points in 13th place, but they were ahead of the five squads that did not finish.

Bibic, the new world scratch champion, wasn’t finished. He faced the men’s elimination race, the Race of the Dreaded Blinking Light, and 23 other riders.

Bibic was the first eliminated.