Kelsey Mitchell and Nick Wammes take Canadian national sprint titles

The highlight of Friday’s second day of the 2022 Canadian Track Cycling Championships at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, ON, was Olympic Games gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell and Nick Wammes winning the individual sprint titles.

Wammes was pitted against Ryan Dodyk in the men’s individual sprint final and prevailed in two straight matches. In the bronze match-up, James Hedgecock triumphed in two over Tyler Rorke.

In the women’s individual sprint semi final, Lauriane Genest was one up against Sarah Orban when she tried to pass in the final straight. Genest crashed and was unable to contest the rubber match. Nor was she able to compete for the bronze, which Jackie Boyle claimed. In the gold-silver final, Mitchell took two straight from Orban.

Before the sprint, Genest was silver to Mitchell’s gold in the women’s 500-metre time trial. Orban claimed the bronze. Dodyk had his gold moment in the men’s kilo, edging out Hedgecock by 0.006 seconds. Wammes was the bronze medalist.

The women’s omnium title was Maggie Coles-Lyster’s, who nabbed 150 points over four events. Sarah van Dam was silver medalist with 137 points, while Erin Atwell took home the bronze.

The men’s omnium gold medal was placed around Dylan Bibic’s neck after four events. He had 14 more points than Mathias Guillemette. Chris Ernst earned the bronze.

Saturday is the final day of competition in Milton.