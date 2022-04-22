Kelsey Mitchell wins gold in sprint at Nations Cup
The Olympic champ took her second medal in two days
Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist took the win on the second day of competition of the UCI track cycling Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday.
Canadian women’s team sprint trio races to silver in opening round of track Nations Cup
Mitchell took the finals in two straight, beating Laurine van Riessen of the Netherlands.
On another level ↗️
Gold medal galore for @_kmmitchell 🇨🇦 in the Women's Sprint 👏#TissotNationsCup pic.twitter.com/S5qxYlWCH2
