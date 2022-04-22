Home > News

Kelsey Mitchell wins gold in sprint at Nations Cup

The Olympic champ took her second medal in two days

April 22, 2022
Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist took the win on the second day of competition of the UCI track cycling Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday.

Mitchell took the finals in two straight, beating Laurine van Riessen of the Netherlands.