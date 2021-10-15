Kesley Mitchell named to new UCI champions league

Some of the world’s best track sprinters are set to make history in November, as the UCI announced its new Track Champions League. The UCI Champions league will feature world and Olympic champions and medallists as they battle each other in a series of five televised track races. The UCI hopes that the quick paced, short events will be ideal to captivate television audiences and inspire future track racers.

In the women’s line up, Tokyo Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) will be joined by current UCI world champion Emma Hinze (Germany), Olympic silver medalist Olena Starikova (Ukraine), European championship podium finisher Mathilde Gros (France), UCI top ten ranked Simona Krupeckaitė (Lithuania) and Olympic keirin champion Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands).

“I am so excited to be pre-qualified for the UCI Track Champions League and I can’t wait to experience the thrill of racing against the best in the world, week after week,” Canada’s Mitchell said. “Fast-paced and action-packed, this league will be an incredible experience for not only the riders, but the fans as well!”

In the men’s events, current keirin and individual sprint UCI world champion Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) will line up alongside Olympic team sprint champion Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands), Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup gold medalist Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago), top ten UCI ranked Vasilijus Lendel and top six Olympic sprinters Maximillian Levy (Germany) and Denis Dmitriev (Russia).

The 12 are amongst 24 pre-qualified riders across the sprint and endurance categories, and will join a further 48 who will qualify for the league. Selection is determined by a range of criteria including past results from the Tokyo Olympics and other major events including the Cali UCI Track Nations Cup and European track championships. Previous palmarès and general status in the sport are also considered. Further riders will be selected based on their results in the upcoming Tissot UCI track cycling world championships later this month.