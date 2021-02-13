Kevin Hart is into riding and we are here for it

“It’s a lifestyle” Kevin Hart shared with his 104 million followers, “Health and wellness is the new cool.”

The massively popular U.S. comedian is getting into that active lifestyle and, as he headed out for his Saturday morning ride, encouraging his fans to get on board with him.

While we think every rider should wear whatever is most comfortable, Hart’s cycling fashion is dialed. The comedian was decked out in full Rapha kit, and a very nice looking Trek Emonda SLR disc. Hart’s clearly mastered the fine art proper cap luft perfectly. And the calf-high compression sock are, we assume, a form of quiet protest against the UCI’s absurd sock-height regulations. Or they’re just compression socks, which is cool too. Since the Trek’s set up with clipless pedals, those Nike sliders were likely swapped out for proper shoes for the ride.

Hart’s been big on the fitness lately ( #HustleHart ), and it looks like cycling’s been a regular part of his routine. He’s been hitting the trails with his family as well as his regular road rides.

Cycling is in the midst of a huge year-long boom right now. Hart’s post has 160,000 (and counting) likes within four hours. With more attention to the sport, hopefully we’ll see even more on the roads this spring!