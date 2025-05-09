Kiara Lylyk bounces back at Classique du Morbihan

Guelph, Ont.’s Kiara Lylyk delivered an impressive performance at the Classique du Morbihan in France, taking sixth place in a hard-fought sprint finish. The 20-year-old, racing for ProTeam Winspace Orange Seal, bounced back strongly after crashing the day before at the Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic.

Despite some early nerves and lingering pain from Thursday’s fall, Lylyk felt better as the race went on.

Fellow Canuck, Sarah Van Dam, had another great day in the saddle, finishing fifth. The Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team rider also took fifth the day before at the Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic, continuing her very impressive spring.

“When the race started, I felt good. The further the race went, the better I felt,” Lylyk said. “When we arrived on the circuit, I was comfortable on the steep climbs and on the technical roads. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to go all the way.”

Winspace Orange Seal directeur sportif Franck Renimel praised Lylyk’s resilience, noting that “we’ve been involved and rewarded for our efforts. They were able to close the gap with Kiara.”

The result marks a strong rebound for Lylyk , and adds momentum to her season as one of the team’s standout young talents, he said.

Lylyk is one of four Canucks on the French team. Jenaya Francis, Nadia Gontova and Florence Normand all made the upgrade to a ProTeam fron Conti squads for 2025. You can listen to how they all landed there in a recent Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast, below.